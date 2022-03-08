See Pics

Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Floral Bikini On Hawaiian Getaway After Getting Engaged — Photos

Sydney Sweeney
Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock
James Vituscka
News Director

The gorgeous ‘Euphoria’ star is soaking up the sun with friends in Oahu right after flashing her diamond ring from fiance Jonathan Davino!

Sydney Sweeney, 24, has a lot to celebrate! Just one week after the stunning Euphoria star became engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino, 37, she jetted off to Hawaii to have some fun in the sun with friends! Judging by Sydney’s poolside floral bikini photos that she posted to her Instagram — she seems to be enjoying the well-deserved downtime!

Alongside a photo taken in Oahu, Hawaii, that Sydney shared with her 11 million Instagram followers, the busy actress wrote, “72 hours off, let the fun begin 🥰.” In the snap, Sydney is standing on one leg with her arms stretched out to her side. She is wearing a straw hat and dark sunglasses, with the tropical paradise backdrop behind her. She tagged her close friend and hairstylist @florido in the pic. On Florido’s public Instagram, he shared photos of their vacation as well — and the two seem beyond happy to be there. 

In photos that she posted to her Instagram story, which were shared by a fan account, Sydney looks every bit the star! She is wearing a gold necklace and the same straw hat. She looks relaxed with a hand on her head. Unfortunately, however, it is not her ring finger! Giving a smirk in her selfie, the reflection of palm trees can be seen in her sunglasses. In the second photo of the series, Sydney is without her sunglasses, looking down at the camera and sticking her tongue out in a playful pose.

Sydney sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a huge diamond ring on March 1 — the same day that the finale of her hit HBO show aired. The engagement news was confirmed the following day by People. Prior to the start of the second season of Euphoria, Sydney told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she was working “endless hours” and added, “It’s been a delight to be back. I think everyone was really nervous and anticipating what’s season 2 was going to be like, and it just feels like we’re back home. [It’s] like we went back to school. I’m really excited. It’s going to be a crazy good season.”

