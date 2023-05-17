Sydney Sweeney Admits She Was Living Her ‘Best Life’ On Movie Set With Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had a fantastic time while working on their new movie Anyone But You together. The actress, 25, revealed that she had a “blast” while making the film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of her new biopic Reality. She said that working on the new rom-com was so much fun.

Sydney revealed that the combination of filming in Australia and the awesome crew led to a great experience. “It was such a blast! Australia was such a beautiful place to film, and the cast and crew were so much fun. I’ve never laughed so much on a set before,” she said. “I had a really good time.”

When ET’s Rachel Smith complimented her on her amazing Instagram photos, The White Lotus actress continued and said that it was an amazing time. “I was living my best life. I loved it,” she said.

Glen had also said that the whole cast had a great time while working on the movie in an April interview with ET. “It’s hard to have a bad time in Australia. We did so many activities. Sydney was like our social chair. We had an activity every weekend that everyone went out and did,” he said.

Sydney and Glen finished filming Anyone But You in April. While there hasn’t been an official release date, it’s expected to hit theaters in 2024. The two co-stars did tease fans by showing some footage from the movie at CinemaCon back in April. The movie, which is inspired by Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, was directed by Easy A auteur Will Gluck. The film focuses on two former college rivals who pretend to be a couple at a wedding before they fall in love.

The Reality screening came just a few weeks after Sydney walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala. She rocked a long pink dress, bejeweled with gold and silver. She was one of two Euphoria stars to attend the star-studded event, along with Maude Apatow, who plays her sister on the show.