Sydney Sweeney Sparkles In Embellished Dress At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

The Met Gala red carpet shone a little brighter when Sydney Sweeney made her official appearance at the event on May 1! The Euphoria actress always comes to slay with her high-fashion looks, and it was no different at the biggest fashion event of the year. Sydney honored the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired theme at the Met Gala. She showed up wearing a gorgeous coral Miu Miu dress, which was encrusted with bejeweled embellishments throughout. The gown had a long, stunning train that looked like absolute perfection as she posed for photos. Sydney’s hair was styled in loose waves for the event, with a black bow atop her head. The bow matched a black bow on the bottom half of her dress, as well.

“It’s such a beautiful evening seeing everyone, just appreciate and honor such incredible looks,” Sydney gushed on the red carpet. “People look absolutely stunning. It’s just an honor and privilege to be here.”

Sydney has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the last few years, beginning with her role in Euphoria, followed by her gig in season one of The White Lotus. She made her Met Gala debut at the event in 2022, where she kept things fairly simple in her strapless white dress for the Gilded Glamour theme. Her hair was also minimalistic, with bangs parted in the middle on each side of her forehead. Her makeup look was the most dramatic portion of her outfit, with dark rings around her eyes to add some flair to the look. As she made her way down the carpet, she took off the bigger train from the gown to reveal a sexier mini dress as her second look of the night.

In recent months, Sydney has been hard at work filming a new rom-com with Glen Powell in Australia. The two have been photographed filming some sexy scenes for the movie, Anyone But You, and fans have already noticed their great chemistry together! At the end of April, they attended CinemaCon together to promote the film.

Although some fans are hoping that there may be a real-life romance between these two, Sydney is currently engaged to Jonathan Davino, and they stepped out on a date together at the end of April to prove they’re going strong. Glen, on the other hand, recently broke up with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, after nearly three years together.