Sydney Sweeney Transforms On The Met Gala Carpet From A Gown To Mini Dress

Cassie Howard would be proud! Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney made her Met Gala debut on May 2 in a gorgeous look that ranks among her best. The 24-year-old actress wowed in two looks designed by Tory Burch. The dress code was “gilded glamour,” and Sydney definitely understood the assignment.

Sydney had so much fun at her very first Met Gala. She started out in an ivory gown but took off the skirt while on the red carpet. The strapless dress featured a corset-like bodice. Sydney showed off her gorgeous smile as she debuted her stylish look.

Ahead of fashion’s biggest night, Sydney revealed how thrilled she was to be attending the Met Gala. “I can’t talk about that, but I’m excited,” she told Vogue in April 2022. “It’s a rite of passage. I’ve always seen the Met on TV or in pictures, and I never knew if I’d be able to touch that world. Now I am, and it’s amazing.”

When it comes to red carpets, Sydney is known for her truly decadent looks. At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the actress looked stunning in a lavender silk gown embellished with crystals. For the GQ Men of the Year event, Sydney slayed in a white mini dress with striking details and cutouts. At Elton John’s Oscars party in 2020, Sydney channeled Marilyn Monroe in a pink silk dress.

Sydney, who recently got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino, made time for the Met Gala in the midst of a very busy schedule. The White Lotus alum recently wrapped her upcoming film National Anthem, which will be Halsey’s acting debut. She’s also set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Madam Web. Her character hasn’t been revealed, which has fans speculating she could be playing Gwen Stacy, one of Peter Parker’s love interests.

Euphoria season 2 was a massive hit for HBO, and the popular teen series will return for season 3. An official return date hasn’t been revealed just yet, but filming should be underway by the end of 2022. At the moment, the entire cast is pretty busy with additional projects. But Cassie and her hot mess express will return soon enough!