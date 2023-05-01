‘Euphoria’ Stars Sydney Sweeney & Maude Apatow Stun At The 2023 Met Gala: Photos

You do what feels good to you! Two of the stars of HBO’s Euphoria came out to be seen at the 2023 MET Gala on Monday May 1, with each young star demonstrating just how fashion forward they can be. On-screen siblings Sydney Sweeney, 25, and Maude Apatow, 25, both looked absolutely gorgeous at the star-studded event, which honored the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. The duo’s other co-stars like Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer were no-shows at the Met, but Sydney and Maude definitely made up for their absence, with their beautiful outfits.

Sydney, who plays Cassie Howard in Euphoria, wore a gorgeous coral Miu Miu dress with bejeweled embellishments to the Met Gala. Sydney’s gown had a long, stunning train that followed her on the carpet. The Emmy nominated actress styled her blonde hair in loose waves and had black bows on the top of her head and the bottom of her dress.

Maude, who plays Cassie’s younger sister, Lexi Howard, wore a cutout black dress with a silver design at her waist that showed off some of her bare stomach. Maude styled her brunette hair in a bob and also rocked a pair of silver earrings. This was both Maude and Sydney’s second Met Gala.

Sydney and Maude are expected to reunite again soon to begin filming season 3 of Euphoria. Sydney confirmed during her red carpet interview with La La Anthony at the Met Gala that production hasn’t started yet on the upcoming season. The hit series created by Sam Levinson premiered its debut season in the summer of 2019 while season 2 arrived in early 2022. The show also stars Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, and Storm Reid. Barbie Ferreira is not returning as Kat Hernandez for season 3.