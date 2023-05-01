La La Anthony Looks Gorgeous In White To Host The Met Gala Red Carpet

La La Anthony looked beautiful as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The actress, 40, co-hosted the red carpet live stream for Vogue alongside influencer Emma Chamberlain, Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, and journalist Derek Blasberg. La La looked absolutely stunning in a white, off-shoulder dress, designed by Sergio Hudson.

As one of the hosts for the livestream, La La was one of the first to arrive for the event! Aside from the flowing white dress, she completed the look with three gold chains going across her torso and a large bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked a matching white headband and stylish, 60s-inspired sunglasses to complete the look!

La La said revealed that she collaborated with Sergio Hudson for her look in an interview with Variety. “I definitely wanted to support and wear a Black designer tonight, and we just came together, and it was magic, and I’m really happy with my look,” she said. “It was important to me, because I think it’s important for us to support each other and be recognized on such an iconic carpet as the Met Ball, and I wanted to have that moment with Sergio, and we’re just so happy.”

Ahead of the 2023 event, La La admitted that she was very excited for the Met Gala’s theme honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The Met Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” and La La said she was excited to incorporate her own ideas with inspiration from the former Chanel creative director. “Karl Lagerfeld is such an icon and legend when it comes to fashion. He is unmatched and just to see everyone do their own interpretations of his fashion is going to be so exciting and I think this red carpet is going to give us so many iconic moments and surprises,” she told People. “I was always familiar with him and his work, but really going deep into some research now, and his archival pieces are just insane.”

This marks La La’s second time hosting the red carpet live stream for the event. She teamed up with Vanessa Hudgens to co-host the 2022 event. At last year’s gala, La La stunned in a deep burgundy off-shoulder dress with a stylish red and white headpiece to complete the outfit.

More About La La Anthony La La Anthony Looks Gorgeous In White To Host The Met Gala Red Carpet

La La is a perfect host for the Met Gala, as she’s attended the event so many times through the years. She first attended the 2011 Met Gala with her then-husband Carmelo Anthony. She went on to walk the red carpet at the event again in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

La La and Carmelo finalized their divorce in 2021, and since then they have been dedicated to co-parenting their 16-year-old son Kiyan. La La opened up about how important co-parenting was to the two of them in a May 2022 interview with Charlamagne Tha God for The Hollywood Reporter. “Co-parenting [is] amazing. We want to be a great example to our son. We have open conversations with him, like we tell him, ‘You were made from love. We’re still a family,’” she explained. “I don’t want my son to look at his parents like, ‘They didn’t get along, or they were arguing all the time,’ because he’s looking at us as an example of relationships he’s going to have in the future.”

Kiyan celebrated his 16th birthday back in March, and of course, his mom had a loving tribute to him on her Instagram. She shared a slideshow of photos of him through the years and gushed over her son in the caption. “You are my happiness. You are my motivation. You are my EVERYTHING. You have the most humble & kind heart,” she wrote in part.