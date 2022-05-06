La La Anthony Reveals How She Co-Parents Son Kiyan, 15, With Ex Carmelo After Split

La La Anthony revealed that she and her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony get along incredibly well after their breakup to try to be a good example for their son Kiyan. La La, 42, said that she and Carmelo, 37, try to make sure that Kiyan, 15, has a “normal” life and a positive example in both of his parents during a new interview with Charlamagne Tha God for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Emerging Hollywood” series on Thursday, May 5.

When Charlamagne asked La La how she is with the Lakers player, she said that the pair get along “great” after the breakup. “Co-parenting amazing. We want to be a great example to our son. We have open conversations with him, like we tell him, ‘You were made from love. We’re still a family,’” she said.

Above all, La La said that the exes don’t want Kiyan to look back on his parents’ relationship badly. “We do things together. We go to his games together. We try to keep it as normal as possible. I do it for my son. I don’t want my son to look at his parents like, ‘They didn’t get along, or they were arguing all the time,’ because he’s looking at us as an example of relationships he’s going to have in the future,” she explained.

At another point in the interview, La La explained that breaking up with ‘Melo was an “incredibly hard decision.” She said that a big part of what made it difficult was her son, as especially as she “tr[ied] to keep things normal for my son, who only knew his mom and dad together.”

La La has been open about her feelings going through the divorce in the past. She admitted that after some time had gone by, she was able to move past the difficult emotions in an October interview with The Angie Martinez Show. “I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that part,” she said at the time.