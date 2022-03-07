See Pics

La La Anthony’s Son Kiyan Is A Head Taller Than Her In 15th Birthday Tribute: I’m ‘Your No. 1 Fan’

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have dinner with Mason at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, CA. Kourtney was wearing pajamas and a Blink 182 band t-shirt. Shot on 02/07/22. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Larsa Pippen out with her 19 Yearl Old on Preston Pippen who towered over her as they were seen leaving Delilah Bar/Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 20 Dec 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815126_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck seen arriving in Paris, France on July 1, 2021. 01 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA766843_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Needless to say, La La and Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, takes after his dad. While celebrating ‘my son and best friend’ turning fifteen, LaLa showed just how tall her boy had gotten.

“Happy 15t h BIRTHDAY to my son [Kiyan Anthony],” La La Anthony posted on Monday (March 7) in honor of her and Carmelo Anthonys son. “I always say I was blessed to have a son and a best friend wrapped in one [heart emoji]. You have given my life a deeper meaning & purpose. I will always support you, and I’m forever your #1 fan. Mom loves you more than words could ever explain. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIYAN‼️‼️” ‘

Along with this sweet message, La La, 39, shared many photos of her son, including one where he towered over her. Now, La La is a reported 5’6″ tall, and Carmelo, 37, is a reported 6’7″. At age 15, Kiyan’s a whole head taller than his mother, meaning that Kiyan’s height is well into the six-foot range. She also included photos of Kiyan playing basketball for the Christ The King High School in Queens, New York.

Fans, friends, and followers filled the comments section with love for the birthday boy. “Wowwww 15? HBD!!!!” wrote Lacy Redway. “Happy Birthday, Handsome!” added Bernice Burgos. “Sheesh, 15 already…Happy Gday @kiyananthony ..live it up,” wrote DJ Clue. “Happy Birthday!!” added Jennifer Hudson. Ludacris left a “crown” emoji for the young king, while other fans wrote messages with cake emojis. “Happy Birthday Ki… It’s been a pleasure to watch you grow up into the young man you are becoming!! Stay focus[ed]!”

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, left, and Lala Anthony attend the 2020  amfAR Gala New York AIDS research benefit(Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

La La Anthony -- See Pics Of The Television Personality

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - La La and Kiyan Anthony arrive to the Lakers vs Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The actress brought along her son to support ex-husband Carmelo. Pictured: Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
La La Anthony 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019
La La Anthony New York Special Screening of Focus Features film "HARRIET", USA - 24 Oct 2019 Wearing Maison Margiela

Kiyan Anthony and LaLa Anthony (R) arrive for the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater (Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock)

La La gave an update about her son – and how tall he is – in December. At the start of the month, La LA shared a photo of the two of them dressed in orange. “My baby … is growing up soooo fast!” she captioned the shot. However, La La made it clear that though he’s growing like a weed, she’ll cut him down to size if need to. “He’s taller than me…faster than me…but I’ll stick knock him out if I need to!!!”

Two weeks before that December update, La La and Kiyan head to New York City’s Madison Square Garden to see Melo and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks. Though La La filed papers to divorce Melo in June 2021, the family still loves and supports each other.