La La Anthony’s Son Kiyan Is A Head Taller Than Her In 15th Birthday Tribute: I’m ‘Your No. 1 Fan’

Needless to say, La La and Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, takes after his dad. While celebrating ‘my son and best friend’ turning fifteen, LaLa showed just how tall her boy had gotten.

“Happy 15t h BIRTHDAY to my son [Kiyan Anthony],” La La Anthony posted on Monday (March 7) in honor of her and Carmelo Anthony‘s son. “I always say I was blessed to have a son and a best friend wrapped in one [heart emoji]. You have given my life a deeper meaning & purpose. I will always support you, and I’m forever your #1 fan. Mom loves you more than words could ever explain. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIYAN‼️‼️” ‘

Along with this sweet message, La La, 39, shared many photos of her son, including one where he towered over her. Now, La La is a reported 5’6″ tall, and Carmelo, 37, is a reported 6’7″. At age 15, Kiyan’s a whole head taller than his mother, meaning that Kiyan’s height is well into the six-foot range. She also included photos of Kiyan playing basketball for the Christ The King High School in Queens, New York.

Fans, friends, and followers filled the comments section with love for the birthday boy. “Wowwww 15? HBD!!!!” wrote Lacy Redway. “Happy Birthday, Handsome!” added Bernice Burgos. “Sheesh, 15 already…Happy Gday @kiyananthony ..live it up,” wrote DJ Clue. “Happy Birthday!!” added Jennifer Hudson. Ludacris left a “crown” emoji for the young king, while other fans wrote messages with cake emojis. “Happy Birthday Ki… It’s been a pleasure to watch you grow up into the young man you are becoming!! Stay focus[ed]!”

La La gave an update about her son – and how tall he is – in December. At the start of the month, La LA shared a photo of the two of them dressed in orange. “My baby … is growing up soooo fast!” she captioned the shot. However, La La made it clear that though he’s growing like a weed, she’ll cut him down to size if need to. “He’s taller than me…faster than me…but I’ll stick knock him out if I need to!!!”

Two weeks before that December update, La La and Kiyan head to New York City’s Madison Square Garden to see Melo and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New York Knicks. Though La La filed papers to divorce Melo in June 2021, the family still loves and supports each other.