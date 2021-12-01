See Pics

La La Anthony’s Son, Kiyan, 14, Towers Over Her In Adorable New Photos

La La Anthony took to Instagram to share two new photos of her son Kiyan standing next to her and putting his height on display as she gushed over the ‘growing’ teen and called him her ‘baby.’

La La Anthony, 39, is one proud mom! The television personality shared a new Instagram post that included two new snapshots of her and her 14-year-old son Kiyan, who is now much taller than her, standing and posing together, and admitted he’s been “growing up” so “fast” in the caption. “My baby @kiyananthony is growing up soooo fast 😩😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️he’s taller than me…faster than me…but I’ll still knock him out if I need too!!! 🥊 😂😂😂😂😂,” she wrote on Nov. 30.

In the epic pics, La La is wearing a dark orange sleeveless jersey style turtleneck with a 5 on it, black leggings, and black heeled knee-high boots. Kiyan, whose father is Carmelo Anthony, 37, is matching in his own dark orange bomber jacket that had Yankees across the front in white text, over a black and white graphic shirt, black pants, and white and orange sneakers. The doting parent has one hand on the teen’s shoulder and flashes a smile to the camera as he clasps his hands together and gives a slightly serious facial expression.

Soon after La La shared the new post, her fans were quick to comment on it and express their own feelings about how fast Kiyan is growing up. “The fact he’s taller than you in yo heels 🤣,” one fan joked while another exclaimed, “he’s so tall!” A third wrote, “Woww” and a fourth asked, “What happened to the baby boy we used to know???” before adding, “Time flies 😍😍😍😍.”

La La’s latest post comes just under a week since she and Kiyan went to a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks at New York City’s Madison Square Garden to support Carmelo. They were photographed walking outside and looked as happy as could be as La La even waved to onlookers. Kiyan also appeared to be ready to cheer on his dad as he rocked a Lakers shirt.

La La’s support for Carmelo may seem surprising to some since she filed for divorce from him in June but the two definitely seem to be on good terms. She admitted they have already been separated for years before the filing, in an interview on The Angie Martinez Show on Oct. 11, and have been co-parenting Kiyan ever since.