La La Anthony Reveals Where Here Relationship With Carmelo Stands After ‘Really Hard’ Divorce

Months after La La Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, she spoke for the first time about the split, revealing she was in a ‘bad’ emotional space – and if there’s still drama between her and Melo.

Though La La Anthony filed the papers to end her 11-year marriage with  Carmelo Anthony in June, she revealed on The Angie Martinez Show that “it’s been years now” since she and the NBA star split. During the interview posted Monday (Oct. 11) on YouTube, La La, 39, told Angie Martinez, “To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. It’s been years now that we’ve separated, so I’ve dealt with the emotions behind it. I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I’d be a basket case. I already went through that part.”

La La also gave a status update on where she stands with Carmelo, 37. She and the LA Lakers player co-parent their 14-year-old son, Kiyan, and La La said that “there’s no drama” between her and her ex. She also noted that Kiyan has adjusted after a “transition.” While it seems like everything is chill, La La said that the breakup left her in a “bad” emotional place, and it took her a while to get to a spot where she could laugh about it. “I was bad because it was public,” she said. “I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad.”

“And you know, I’m not a person that ever puts my business on social media. I’ve never talked about it, but you’re my friend, and I’m comfortable,” she told the radio host. “But it’s like so many times you do want to say, ‘Oh, you guys really wanna know what happened? You wanna hear it from me?’ But you hold it in, and it’s like, ‘Oh La’s doing good, and she looks good on the ‘Gram,’ But, it’s like Nah, that sh-t really hit me hard.”

“It came outta nowhere,” she added. “I wasn’t expecting—I’ve heard so many times like, even a lawyer said once, ‘Well, he’s a basketball player, what did you expect?’ To be honest, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t go into this marriage expecting that, so I was caught off guard.”

La La also pointed out that she was wearing two rings on her finger – one that read “F-ck” and the other, “Love.” These accessories apparently sum up her current worldview. “After you’ve been through what I went through, which was public and really hard, you do start feeling like that, and you see how people can become jaded and like, ‘Maybe it’s not for me.’ But I want to always stay positive,” she said.

“I haven’t really talked much about this, but I am in a new phase and chapter of my life,” added La La. “I didn’t think at this phase I would be entering into being single so, now I got to readjust so I can, can’t be out here looking coo-coo crazy. I’m trying to get some DMs poppin’. I’m trying to see what’s going on!”