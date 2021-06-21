Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony: How The ‘Confidants’ Are Helping Each Other Through Their Divorces

As La La Anthony prepares to end her marriage to Carmelo Anthony, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s getting some ‘support’ from someone who’s going through her own divorce – Kim Kardashian!

After nearly two decades together – including 11 years of marriage, which saw plenty of joy and drama – La La Anthony pulled the plug on her relationship with Carmelo Anthony. La La, 40, filed for divorce last week. But, as she prepares to consciously uncouple from the father of her 14-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, La La can rest easy knowing she won’t have to go on this journey alone. “Kim [Kardashian] is like family to La La and has always been a huge support system for her,” a KarJenner source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s no secret that La La and Carmelo have had their ups and downs throughout the past several years,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and Kim’s been a friend and confidant through thick and thin.” The support is mutual: as Kim has been working out her own break from Kanye West, La La has been the KUWTK alum’s rock. “La La’s been a shoulder for Kim to lean on during her divorce from Kanye, so it’s only natural that Kim would want to be there for her friend right now.”

La La filed the divorce papers on June 17, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. The breakup is reportedly amicable, with TMZ reporting that they have been separated “for a while” but have “remained friends.” La La and Melo have been together for 16 years in total. They tied the knot in 2010, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for these now-former lovebirds. They’ve gone through separations and reconciliations, most notably in 2017 amid rumors that he cheated on her. But, by 2020, they were back together and celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary.

The divorce filing didn’t stop La La and Melo from celebrating Father’s Day with their son, Kiyan. “We spent ALL day cheering on Kiyan…at the Ballin on the Beach tournament,” La La captioned an Instagram Story she published on Sunday, June 20. “Super proud of my boy, always.” The post showed Melo posing next to his teenage son, and La La included a shout-out to the proud papa. “Happy Father’s Day, Mel. Kiyan is blessed to have you as his dad.”