La La Anthony Gets A Sexy Lap Dance From Teyana Taylor Onstage At Singer’s Concert — Watch

La La Anthony had the time of her life at Teyana Taylor’s concert in NYC when the singer gave her a super sexy lap dance on stage.

La La Anthony, 39, was in for a treat when she attended Teyana Taylor’s concert at Terminal 5 in New York City on Nov. 21. Teyana asked the audience who wanted a lap dance before bringing up La La and Love & Hip Hop: New York rapper, DreamDoll. Teyana performed her song, “3Way,” while gyrating on La La, who was sitting in a chair smiling, laughing, and covering up her face.

While giving La La a lap dance, Teyana said, “La La, you look scared,” to which La La shook her head laughing and said, “I’m not.” Teyana then addressed the audience when she said, “Y’all think La La scared?” While giving La La a lap dance, Teyana moaned into her microphone, making sexual noises.

La La Anthony (left) & Teyana Taylor (right). (Shutterstock)

La La sat in the chair as Teyana moved her hips up and down, and at one point, La La even grabbed her waist. Once Teyana got off of the Power actresses’s lap, she then stood in front of La La and DreamDoll and bent over. La La start smacking Teyana’s butt as the crowd went wild and started cheering.

For the concert, La La looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight, sheer animal print jumpsuit. The one-piece hugged her frame perfectly and featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. She completed her look with a sleek, sky-high updo with a long, pin-straight ponytail hanging down behind her, ending all the way at her waist.