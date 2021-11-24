See Pics

La La Anthony Supports Ex Carmelo As She Attends His Basketball Game With Son Kiyan, 14

La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony
BACKGRID
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - La La and Kiyan Anthony arrive to the Lakers vs Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. The actress brought along her son to support ex-husband Carmelo. Pictured: Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
La La Anthony 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 10 Oct 2019
La La Anthony New York Special Screening of Focus Features film "HARRIET", USA - 24 Oct 2019 Wearing Maison Margiela View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer

The exes reunited at Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Reunited and it feels so good! La La Anthony looked like she was in good spirits, as she brought her son Kiyan to his dad Carmelo‘s basketball game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday November 23 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though La La, 39, filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Lakers player in June, she still seemed supportive of her ex, while he was playing against the Knicks, as she watched with their 14-year-old son.

La La and her son Kiyan cheered on Carmelo at Tuesday’s Knicks-Lakers game. (BACKGRID)

La La, whose real name is Alani Nicole Anthony, rocked a trendy, torn white skirt in the courtside seats. She also wore a yellow starter jacket and snakeskin boots, as she and her son posed with Do The Right Thing director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee for a photo. Kiyan looked ready to cheer on his dad, as he wore a black Lakers t-shirt, with the team’s name in purple with black pants. He also sported a matching pair of white Nike sneakers with a similar purple color to the Lakers’ logo.

While the two were sitting courtside, La La also took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Kiyan watching the game, although it seemed like he tried to cover his face after he caught his mom filming him. Later, she shared a sweet selfie of the two and captioned it “What love looks like.” Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get to see Carmelo win, as the Knicks beat the Lakers with a final score of 106 to 100.

Related Gallery

La La Anthony: Her Hottest Photos

La La Anthony seen out and about in New York City, La La seen wearing red snake print boots. 11 Nov 2019 Pictured: La La Anthony. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA623739_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrity Sightings in NYC Streets of Manhattan, NY. 10 Oct 2019 Pictured: La La Anthony. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA524545_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 03: 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States. 03 Jun 2019 Pictured: La La Anthony. Photo credit: Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA436183_028.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While La La filed for divorce from the NBA star in June, she admitted that the two had been separated for years during an October 11 interview on The Angie Martinez Show. While the two may no longer be together, it seems like they’re co-parenting their son well. La La penned a sweet Father’s Day post for Carmelo on her Instagram Story on June 20, where she praised her ex-husband. ““Happy Fathers Day Mel.. Kiyan is blessed to have you as his dad,” she wrote.