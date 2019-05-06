La La Anthony Looks Totally Rich While Dressed As A $100 Bill At Met Gala

We have another fabulous La La Anthony Met Gala look on our hands! The actress looked BEYOND amazing when she hit the red carpet at the 2019 event on May 6.

La La Anthony is no stranger to the Met Gala, and she turned up in one of her best looks at all time when she attended the big event in 2019. As one of the hosts of the Gala’s official after-party, La La was one of the most buzzed-about stars on the red carpet, and she definitely delivered. She rocked a dress designed like a 100 dollar bill, which featured a strapless neckline and majorly thigh-high leg slit on one side. She paired the look with thigh-high boots that matched the print of the dress, and also wore a head piece atop her sleek ponytail.

After skipping the Met Gala in 2018, we love seeing La La back on the carpet again this year! Her last Met Gala was in 2017, where she absolutely stunned in a completely sheer black gown. The outfit featured a high neckline and long train, so La La didn’t have any skin showing, but the see-through fabric definitely added to the look’s sex appeal. In 2016, she wore a form-fitting sequined gown, colored in different shades of red. The majorly plunging neckline put major cleavage on display, and La La looked beyond fierce.

While La La didn’t attend the Met in 2015, she was there in 2014, and she looked incredible in a purple dress that hugged all of her curves to perfection. The gown featured long sleeves, as well as a low-cut neckline, and she looked so amazing. Before that year, La La showed up to the event in 2013, 2012 and 2011.

Along with La La, the Met Gala after-party will be hosted by Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Serena Williams, and Trevor Noah. It’s sure shaping up like it’s going to be one epic night!