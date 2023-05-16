Sydney Sweeney Stuns In A Sexy Sheer Black Dress At A Screening Of New Film ‘Reality’: Photos

Sydney Sweeney isn’t toning down her fashion anytime soon. The Euphoria beauty, 25, attended the New York screening of Reality on Tuesday, May 16, wearing an eye catching black strapless dress with alternating sheer panels and tiered ruffles. She wore her blonde hair in beachy, loose waves, and finished her makeup glam with pink lips and neutral makeups tones. Sydney accessorized with a milky manicure and a couple of rings, along with a dazzling smile for photographers.

Sydney, who has recently fought off rumors of trouble in her relationship with fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38, once opened up about how moving to Los Angeles from Idaho helped her evolve her sense of style. “I definitely learned a lot when I moved to LA,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January, “and learned that there’s no boundary or no box that beauty and style was put in – that you can be whoever you want. And that was really inspiring.”

Still though, she says she held on to something of her original self. “I feel like I’ve always stayed true to Syd and just kind of sprinkled in parts of LA,” she added. Sydney took that fierce sense of style and individuality to the biggest night in fashion when she showed up at The Met Gala on May 1 in New York. She wore a skintight coral Miu Miu dress covered in jeweled details and punctuated with large, black bows in her hair and at the base of the dress.

“It’s such a beautiful evening seeing everyone, just appreciate and honor such incredible looks,” Sydney said as she walked the carpet. “People look absolutely stunning. It’s just an honor and privilege to be here.” She later took to Instagram to share pics of the prep, including photos of the corset she wore underneath, and to gush about the experience.

“Thank you thank you @voguemagazine for such an unbelievable night,” she captioned a gallery of pics form the event. “I’m so grateful to my @miumiu family for always making my dream dresses come to life 🖤 and thank you to my team for everything you do, I love sharing and experiencing these moments with you.”