Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ Movie: Everything We Know About the Bloody Horror Film

Sydney Sweeney is a versatile actress, having starred in a variety of productions such as Euphoria, Anyone But You and Madame Web. Now that her horror film Immaculate — which had its world premiere at SXSW on March 12, 2024 — is coming out soon, the Washington native spilled new details about her movie.

What Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ About?

Sydney stars as the American nun Sister Cecilia, who joins a convent that cares for dying nuns in Italy’s countryside. After getting settled into her new home, dark forces seem to take over, and an impossible pregnancy is discovered. Terrifying and gruesome events threaten Cecilia as she navigates the situation.

The trailer for Immaculate dropped in January 2024, and it depicted a disturbing performance by Sydney.

What Has Sydney Said About the Horror Movie?

During an interview with Variety, Sydney explained how she got prepared for the graphic ending of her film.

“I love finding places that I didn’t know I could unlock — pushing the boundaries and the limits of what people expect to see from me,” she said. “I wish that I had a formulaic answer for how I did it. But whenever a director calls ‘action,’ it’s just like a switch. And I allow all of Sydney’s thoughts and feelings and emotions to disappear. And I am now whatever character I’m playing — I’m Cecilia at the moment. I don’t like to rehearse; I don’t plan what is going to happen. What you saw [in the film’s final moments] was the first take.”

Sydney also revealed that she was only 16 when she auditioned for the original draft of Immaculate in 2014.

“And it was a very different draft,” she pointed out about the script. “I called the writer, Andrew Lobel, and got the clean, original draft, then reworked it to fit who I am today, keeping a lot of the same themes and storylines. And one of the biggest ones that carried over was something innately in the project that, sadly, is still a topic of discussion today.”

‘Immaculate’ Release Date

Immaculate will be released on Friday, March 22. It is still unclear where the film will stream or when, but as a Neon production, most of the company’s movies have appeared on Hulu after their theatrical releases.

Who’s in the ‘Immaculate’ Cast

Aside from its leading lady, the cast of Immaculate includes Álvaro Morte, who plays Father Sal Tedeschi, Benedetta Porcaroli playing Sister Gwen, Dora Romano as Mother Superior, Giorgio Colangeli as Cardinal Franco and Merola Simona Tabasco as Sister Mary.