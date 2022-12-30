‘Madame Web’: Everything We Know So Far

Madame Web is slinging into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe very soon! Marvel Studios and Sony’s upcoming film is all about Madame Web, whose real name is Cassandra Webb. She’s a clairvoyant mutant who is a major ally to Spider-Man in the comic books. Madame Web will star Dakota Johnson, 33, as the titular superhero character, and she’ll be joined by some famous co-stars. The upcoming film is set in the same universe as both Venom films and Morbius.

Filming has already begun on Madame Web and the teases have fans so excited for the movie to hit theaters. HollywoodLife has all the updates on Madame Web, including the release date, the cast, and much more!

Madame Web Release Date

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on February 16, 2024. The release date was previously pushed back from July 7, 2023, to October 6, 2023, before it was moved again. Madame Web is planned to be the sixth movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It will come out four months after Kraven The Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and one month after El Muerto, starring Bad Bunny.

Madame Web Cast & Crew

Cast

Dakota Johnson is the lead star in Madame Web. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was revealed to be starring in the superhero flick in February 2022. Charlize Theron and Amy Adams were previously in the mix to play Madame Web when development on the film began back in 2019.

“I’m so excited. It’s pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that’s not so known,” Dakota told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “There’s a lot of space to make her very cool. I’m very excited. It’s always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie.”

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 25, was the second person to be cast in Madame Web. Fans are speculating that Sydney’s playing Felicia “Black Cat” Hardy, but her official role is unconfirmed. Sydney told Variety that she studied up on comic books after snagging the role. “I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books. There’s a lot to learn,” The White Lotus star said. “I’ve always been a really big fan of all of the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

A-listers Adam Scott and Emma Roberts are also starring in the movie. Rounding out the cast is Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet. Dakota is the only cast member whose role has been officially confirmed by Sony. Tom Holland still hasn’t signed onto more movies as Spider-Man, so he’s not expected to be in Madame Web.

Crew

S.J. Clarkson is directing Madame Web. She’s directed episodes of various hit TV shows over the years like Ugly Betty, Orange is the New Black, and Succession. The Madame Web screenwriters are Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, who wrote Morbius. The rest of the behind-the-scenes crew includes producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Erik Howsam and Palak Patel, cinematographer Mauro Fiore, and editor William Hoy. Columbia Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures are producing the movie while Sony Pictures is distributing it.

Madame Web Filming Details

Madame Web officially began filming in July 2022 in the Financial District of Boston, to resemble New York City. More shoots occurred around different spots in Massachusetts like Chelsea, Andover, and Worcester. On August 8, Dakota was pictured wearing a NYC Fire Department paramedics uniform on the set in Boston.

Filming eventually moved to NYC by October. On Oct. 12, Dakota was seen wearing a red jacket on the set. Since Madame Web is depicted in the comics as an elderly women, fans think that Dakota is playing Cassandra’s much-younger successor, Julia Carpenter. But that hasn’t been confirmed. Filming also took place at Grand Central Station, where Sydney was pictured sporting a new strawberry blonde hairdo with glasses and a schoolgirl skirt for the role.

What Will Madame Web Be About?

Sony released a brief description about Madame Web back in July 2022. “The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant [Madame Web], whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world,” the description reads, according to Deadline. It’s unclear how closely the movie will follow the comic books. In the comics, Madame Web is a great help to Spider-Man since she can see the future.

Emma Roberts teased a bit about Madame Web in an Aug. 2022 interview with Entertainment Online. Emma said the movie has “a really, really unique cast and story.” The American Horror Story star also said she’s “really excited” to be involved in the superhero film.