‘Fifty Shades’ Cast Where Are They Now? Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan & More

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ premiered 6 years ago on Feb. 13, 2015. The movie and its sequels became global sensations. Find out where the ‘Fifty Shades’ stars are now.

Long live Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey! Fifty Shades of Grey was a massive hit when it was released in 2015, earning more than $570 million worldwide. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan became household names as they played Anastasia and Christian, the two characters at the center of the very sexy Fifty Shades films.

The first movie, based on E.L. James’ novel of the same name, was such a hit that 2 sequels were made. The cast largely stayed the same over the course of the 3 films. Take a look at the Fifty Shades family and see where the cast is now.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, 31, will always be Anastasia Steele, the woman who captured Christian Grey’s heart. Fifty Shades of Grey was Dakota’s first starring role in a film. The same year as the first Fifty Shades, Dakota starred in Black Mass, A Bigger Splash, and How to Be Single. She returned as Anastasia for Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

On top of the final Fifty Shades movie, the actress also starred in Suspiria and Bad Times at the El Royale in 2018. Her latest movies include The Peanut Butter Falcon, Our Friend, and The High Note. She will star in the upcoming films The Lost Daughter and Am I Ok? The actress will also star and produce the series Rodeo Queens. Dakota has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 43, since 2017.

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan, 38, played our one and only Christian Grey. The role catapulted him to superstardom. In addition to the Fifty Shades sequels, Jamie has had a number of film roles in the last few years.

He’s taken on dramatic roles in movies like Robin Hood and Endings, Beginnings, while also taking on comedic roles in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Wild Mountain Thyme, and Trolls World Tour. He also starred in the crime drama series The Fall and the TV film My Dinner with Hervé. His next role is in the period drama Belfast. Jamie stars alongside Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds, and Kenneth Branagh, who is also directing the film.

The Irish actor married Amelia Warner in 2013. They have three daughters.

Eloise Mumford

Eloise Mumford, 34, played Kate Kavanagh, Ana’s best friend and roommate. Kate ends up with Christian’s brother, Elliot Grey. Eloise starred in all 3 Fifty Shades movies. She also played Hope in Chicago Fire from 2017 to 2019. She starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie A Veteran’s Christmas. She recently starred as Trudy Cooper in the Disney+ series The Right Stuff.

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes, 37, starred as Elliot Grey, Christian’s older brother, in all 3 Fifty Shades movies. He’s had additional roles in The Magnificent Seven, Into The Ashes, El Camino Christmas, and more. He’s best known for his current role as Kayce Dutton in the Paramount Network series Yellowstone. The show’s fourth season is expected to premiere in 2021.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, 30, played Mia Grey, Christian’s sister, in the Fifty Shades movies. The same year as Fifty Shades of Grey, Rita also appeared in the movie Southpaw. Rita has hosted reality competition shows America’s Next Top Model and Boy Band. She was also a panelist on Masked Singer UK and will be a coach on The Voice Australia. Her other movies include Detective Pikachu and Twist. Rita released her second studio album, Phoenix, in 2018.

Following her split from Calvin Harris, Rita was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Andrew Watt. They split for good in Oct. 2019.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden, 61, played Grace Trevelyan Grey, Christian’s mother, in the Fifty Shades trilogy. The Oscar winner has had numerous roles in television and film in the years since Fifty Shades of Grey was released.

She played Hannah Keating in several episodes of How to Get Away with Murder. She was a series regular in the CBS series Code Black during the show’s 3-season run. She also had roles in The Morning Show, A Million Little Things, and Barkskins.

She starred in the 2020 film Pink Skies Ahead. Her next role is in the Amy Poehler-directed film Moxie, which will be released in March 2021 on Netflix.

Kim Basinger

Kim Basinger, 67, was cast as Elena Lincoln for Fifty Shades Darker. Elena, who Anastasia dubbed Mrs. Robinson, had an affair with Christan when he was just 15 years old. In 2020, Kim was a model for the Miu Miu: Icons project. She is active on Instagram.