Dakota Johnson: 30 Of Her Sexiest Looks Of All-Time For Her 30th Birthday

It’s time to look at 30 shades of Dakota Johnson, in honor of the actress’s 30th birthday! By ‘shades,’ we mean the hottest looks she wore in her 20’s before entering her flirty 30’s on Oct. 4.



The 50 Shades trilogy, Suspiria, How To Be Single, The Peanut Butter Falcon — these are just some of the many movies that make up Dakota Johnson’s filmography throughout her 20’s! That means the actress had to wear a number of designer dresses and gowns for premieres, award shows and more celebrity functions leading up to her 30th birthday on Oct. 4. Before her first day as a 30 year old wraps up, we’d like to reflect on all these iconic looks Dakota has served us on red carpets and sidewalks!

Dakota’s most recent feature film to hit theaters was The Friend, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6. The film had a heavy undertone — a friend puts his life aside to take care of another friend, whose wife has just been diagnosed with cancer (Dakota) — and befitting the movie’s melancholic tone, Dakota graced the premiere in a midnight noir ballgown from Dior. The combination of a sheer and strapless bodice, combined with a billowing skirt of black tulle, made Dakota regal yet not too overdone — the keys to true sexiness.

Dakota starred in another movie, Suspiria, unlike her recent slew of romance films fans had grown accustomed to. For the premiere of the psychological ballet horror at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 16, 2018, Dakota wore another piece that reflected her maturing tastes in a silver sequined Gucci gown. It had a touch of old Hollywood glamour that complemented Dakota’s classic beauty!

Of course, we haven’t forgotten Dakota’s claim to fame — Anastasia Steele! Her role as the unassuming bedroom vixen was made even more iconic with looks such as Christian Grey’s loosely-fitted dress shirt, and that one yellow bikini she wore to lounge with the billionaire by the pool. Dakota also made a seductive statement on behalf of 50 Shades of Grey at the movie’s world premiere at Berlin’s 2015 Berlinale Film Festival, dressed in a plunging black column gown! You can check out even more of Dakota’s hottest looks of all-time in HollywoodLife’s gallery above.