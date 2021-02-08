Tristan Thompson ‘Going Above & Beyond’ To Prove Himself To Khloe After Trust Issues

As Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian continue to work on strengthening their relationship, the NBA star is doing whatever it takes to stay in Khloe’s good graces.

It’s been two years since Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after he kissed Jordyn Woods, and Tristan is still working hard to prove that he’s worthy of Khloe’s love. “Tristan is essentially going above and beyond to prove himself to Khloe with regards to any trust issues,” a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is super obsessive when it comes to communicating with her and [their daughter] True [Thompson]. He sends flowers, balloons, incessant text messages, and FaceTimes and calls.”

While Khloe and True are at their home in California, Tristan has spent the last few months in Boston, where he plays for the Boston Celtics. Living on opposite coasts as obviously made things even more difficult, but Tristan’s hard work at communicating may be paying off. “It seems to be working,” our source added. “They’re doing great as a family right now.”

The incident with Jordyn was the second time that Tristan was publicly caught cheating on Khloe. Khloe took him back the first time, as it happened just days before True’s birth in April 2018. However, she was much less lenient when Tristan broke her trust again. Although she worked hard to co-parent amicably with him, things were tense between them for months.

By the end of 2019, Khloe and Tristan were in a good place, and 2020 strengthened their relationship even further. Tristan stayed in California amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the spring, and was a huge help to Khloe when she contracted the virus in March. They continued to spend time together, and Tristan made it clear that he wanted to get back together. On the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed over the summer, Khloe said she was in a “great place” with Tristan, but admittedly still had reservations about taking things to the next level.

Fans will get to see how things progressed between the stars when KUWTK returns in March. Previews for the show’s final season show Khloe talking to Tristan about having a second child together, which she previously prepared for by freezing her eggs. He was totally on-board. Meanwhile, Khloe and True spent Christmas in Boston with Tristan instead of with the rest of the Kardashian family, which sparked buzz the on/off lovebirds were officially back together. We’ll have to wait and see what Khloe shares during season 20!