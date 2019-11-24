See Pics
Kendall Jenner Jokes About Having Kids While Posing For Cute Pics With Nephews Psalm, 6 Mos., & Saint, 3

Kendall Jenner is a busy aunt to 10 KarJenner kids, but she just teased the idea of starting a family of her own!

Does Kendall Jenner, 24, have baby fever? The supermodel was on auntie duty as she hung out with older sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids Saint, 3, and six-month-old baby Psalm — and we can’t get over how cute the photos are! “everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say ‘I’ ✋🏼,” she captioned the pictures, which show her goofing off with Saint — even turning him upside down — and holding little Psalm! Her close friend Fai Khadra, 28, who is mentioned in the caption, is also seen hanging with the group and popping up in a mirror selfie! Fai and Kendall have been romantically linked in the past, even attending Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding together, but everything is platonic between the duo. “We don’t date, he’s just my date,” Kendall cheekily captioned a gorgeous photo of them from Justin and Hailey’s big day.

The brunette’s friends and family seemed to be in agreement with her Instagram caption, especially Hailey Baldwin, 23! “I SAY YES,” “MEEEEE,” “I DOOO,” and “IIIII” the blonde enthusiastically commented, all in a row — perhaps implying her own baby fever with husband Justin, 25, who recently teased that the couple’s “next season” would be “BABIES.” Kendall’s younger sister Kylie, 22 — who is mom to Stormi, 1 —  also added an “I” alongside BFF Gigi Hadid, 24 and big sister Kim! Mom Kris Jenner, 63, even seemed to love the idea adding an “I” along with a heart-eye emoji! 

Kendall was casual and cozy in an oversized navy crewneck with patchwork details, bootleg leather pants with her hair thrown up into a 90s style banana clip, while her friend Fai rocked a vintage leather jacket.

Little Psalm was too cute as he gave the camera some serious face as Kendall held him, and we were also loving his little gray bib! The group appeared to be hanging in a glam room, apparent by the oversized bulb lights — perhaps to get ready to film for Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

Kendall is a busy aunt of 10 to Kourtney‘s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 3, Kim‘s brood North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 6 mos., Khloe’s daughter True, 1, Rob’s little girl Dream, 3, and Kylie’s baby Stormi, 1! Kendall is the only KarJenner sibling yet to have kids — but we’re sure she’ll have a family with the right person when she’s ready!