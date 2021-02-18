Kim Kardashian Advises Tristan On How To Tell Khloe He Doesn’t Want To Be A ‘Secret’ Anymore

Tristan Thompson wants Khloe Kardashian to ‘live life for herself,’ instead of focusing on the opinions of others — especially when it comes to their relationship. See a new clip for the final season of ‘KUWTK’!

Tristan Thompson meets with Kim Kardashian to discuss the status of his relationship with Khloe Kardashian in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians preview. The 6’9″ Boston Celtics star, 29, who had to duck while entering Kim’s home, is evidently confused about where he stands with Khloe.

“Some days are good,” Tristan tells Kim after she asks how they’re doing. “And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what’s going on with the media,” he admits in reference to the couple’s on-off relationship, which went through a public cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods in 2018. Though, Khloe and Tristan have since put their past drama aside to co-parent 2-year-old True Thompson. Last year, the couple reconciled their romance while quarantined together with True in LA amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t even think it’s to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through,” Kim says, explaining that her sister cares about “mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7,” the SKIMS founder says.

“She’s carrying a suitcase of other people’s opinions and thoughts,” Tristan adds, to which Kim admits, “I never thought she was like that. I just feel like that wasn’t who she was. She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn’t give a f–k.”

Tristan goes on to explain that he feels differently about the two getting back together — and even names Kanye West as his inspiration.

“You’re never gonna get to the finish line if you’re trying to always please the masses. You just gotta live for yourself. Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not,” Tristan says, referencing Kim’s husband. “But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him. You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way,” he explains, later adding, “That’s my mentality. And she’s gotta understand it too. Just do what the f–k makes you happy.”

As for Kim’s advice to Tristan? — “Whatever works for her and you, but honestly I think you should just talk to her. You should just tell her, ‘I don’t want to rush your process,'” she suggests. “If you were to just explain not her that you don’t want to be kept secret because she’s so embarrassed, like that makes you sad, it makes you feel a way.”

Tristan adds, “We’ll see what happens.”

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps!