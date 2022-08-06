Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos

Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

She paired the low-cut number with a pair of sheer white opera gloves and a dramatic diamond covered crown. Her glam was on point too, with glowing skin and cascading wavy hair extensions that also held her white veil in place. Handsome groom Luis twinned in white, rocking a light colored blazer with black pants.

The wedding took place in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice & Family -- PICS Teresa Giudice with daughters Gia and Milania Style360 During the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl Fashion Show, New York, America - 12 Sep 2013 EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Teresa and Luis got engaged on October 19 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. People first reported the big news, along with sharing details about Luis’ romantic proposal to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Luis reportedly popped the question in one of the biggest, most romantic ways possible, having a “Marry Me” sign plus sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks. A source described the proposal as “absolutely exquisite” to the outlet. They added, “Teresa was completely surprised.”

Teresa’s girls — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — were especially happy for their mom and her new beau, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in October 2021. “The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” the source shared. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe. ” The source added that Luis knew it was “important” to ask Teresa’s daughters for their approval, and so had “a conversation with them” — to which they gave their blessing. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”