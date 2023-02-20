Gia Giudice Slams Uncle Joe Gorga After He Reunites With Her Dad In Bahamas Amidst Teresa Feud

Gia Giudice had some words for her uncle, Joe Gorga, in the comments section of his latest Instagram post. Joe ran into his former brother-in-law, Joe Giudice, the ex-husband of Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice, in the Bahamas, and posted a video of their reunion on the ‘gram. “Both walked into the same bar at the same time,” Joe Gorga wrote, along with a video of him and Joe Giudice hugging. “A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it.” The reunion took place amidst Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga’s, current feud with Teresa.

When Gia caught wind of the video, she let her uncle know how she felt about it. “This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even five minutes and were able to have somebody take a video of the interaction,” she wrote. “Meanwhile, all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. You are such [an] opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

Joe Gorga responded to his niece, writing, “We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart.”

The Giudices and the Gorgas have had an an up and down relationship for years. Things even got physical between Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice during season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2013. When Teresa and Joe Giudice were sentenced to prison that same year, the families called a truce. Teresa and Joe Giudice wound up divorcing in 2020, and the following May, Joe Gorga publicly called out his former brother-in-law, accusing him of being the reason Teresa went to jail.

At this point, Teresa was still on good terms with her brother and his wife, but by the spring of 2022, Melissa revealed that she was no longer on speaking terms with Teresa. Melissa and Joe also skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in Aug. 2022. They confirmed that “something went down” while filming RHONJ that season, which is what led to the decision to skip. The show’s 13th season premiered earlier this month, but the drama does not happen until the finale.

“The door’s shut right now [on a reconciliation,],” Melissa told PEOPLE earlier this month. “It’s exhausting, if I’m being honest. That’s the point I’m at. I’m comfortable enough in my skin. I am secure enough that I don’t feel guilty anymore.”