Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Says There’s ‘Hope For A Reconciliation’ With Joe & Melissa Gorga (Exclusive)

With Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey fast approaching, fans are desperately trying to find out why Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga had a massive fight while filming the season finale. It’s been reported that a new cheating rumor involving Joe’s wife Melissa Gorga surfaced during production, but fans won’t get the full story until the show returns in early 2023. What we do know, however, is that Teresa and her brother aren’t speaking. Things are so bad between them, in fact, that Bravo split up the RHONJ cast’s panel at BravoCon in mid October.

When we asked Teresa about her new feud with Joe and Melissa, she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Right now, I’m focusing on my children and my husband.” Obviously, she didn’t seem to want to talk about them, but her husband, Luis Ruelas, was on the carpet with her in the BravCon press room, and he quickly added that “there’s always hope for a reconciliation.”

As for the season overall, Luis said, “It’s exciting. It’s riveting”. But Teresa isn’t as excited as he seems to be for the new episodes. She said, “It’s a hard season for me. It’s sad and devastating, so you’ll have to see how it plays out.”

Of the fight, Melissa previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “I feel like there’s a lot of speculation about what’s going on and why we don’t go to [Teresa’s] wedding. And I feel like you’re going to get all your answers. I don’t know how to explain it other than like, you’ll understand it more when you really get into it and listen to what happened and what’s going on.”

Obviously, we can’t wait to see what goes down when the new season premieres on Bravo. But we also hope, as Luis said, there’s “hope” for some sort of reconciliation.

Want more? Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to premiere in early 2023, but Bravo has yet to officially confirm any return date.