Dolores Catania Reveals Why Teresa & Joe’s New Fight Is Worse Than Any Before It (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice, 50, and Joe Gorga, 48, were both at BravoCon in New York City this weekend, but they didn’t interact at all after Joe skipped his sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas over a blowout fight that allegedly took place while filming the season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Their co-star Dolores Catania, 51, chatted with HollywoodLife at BravoCon and told us that Joe and Teresa may never reconcile since their parents are dead.

“Now, they don’t have parents to listen to anymore [or] parents to answer to or holidays to spend together, because you wouldn’t make your parents split up their time if you’re not talking,” Dolores told us EXCLUSIVELY. She noted that the Gorga and Giudice families “were always together on holidays, whether they got along or not,” when Joe and Teresa’s parents were still alive, which “made them closer.”

But Teresa and Joe lost their mother Antonia Gorga in 2017 and their dad Giacinto Gorga in 2020, which has changed the family dynamics. Dolores doesn’t know if Joe and Teresa can survive their latest fight since they don’t have their parents as a common cause to keep the peace.

“[Without their parents around], I don’t know what will be the breaking point to bring them closer now,” the Bravo star explained. “I don’t know what would be the driving force.”

We also spoke to Joe at BravoCon and he confirmed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that he currently has “no relationship” with his big sister. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day,” Melissa Gorga‘s husband said, before confirming that a happy family reunion wouldn’t be taking place at BravoCon.

“I think a lot more than this weekend [is what it’s] going to take. It’s a difficult situation,” Joe explained. “I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”