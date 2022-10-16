Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.

“It’s very different, actually. I feel like it’s super different than all the other times. I feel like both sides are throwing in the towel, not just one,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And they always say when both sides — at the same time — give up, that’s when it gets dangerous. And I think both sides are giving up right now.”

As for what really went down while cameras were rolling, Melissa said fans will have to tune into the show to find out. And she hopes everyone will reserve their judgements until then. “I feel like there’s a lot of speculation about what’s going on and why we don’t go to the wedding,” she said. “And I feel like you’re going to get all your answers. I don’t know how to explain it other than like, you’ll understand it more when you really get into it and listen to what happened and what’s going on.”

The cast is also so divided over what happened while filming that they were divided into two separate panels during BravoCon. All other Real Housewives casts had one panel, while RHONJ had two. Melissa and Joe claimed that it was Teresa’s doing, but Teresa said she doesn’t have that kind of “power” and “fame and money ruined” her family, including her “back-stabbing” cousins, Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri.

Currently, Joe says he and Teresa have “no relationship“, so it’ll be interesting to see how the drama unfolds when Season 13 of RHONJ premieres later this year.