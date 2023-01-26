Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Tease Their ‘Toxic’ Feud In ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Taglines: Watch

Teresa Giudice, 50, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, 43, are not over their nasty feud, and the newly released Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 opening credits prove it. The opening includes a tagline for each RHONJ star, and it appears that both Teresa and Melissa reference their drama in each of their quotes. “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” Melissa says near the beginning of the trailer, which can be seen below. At the end of the credits, Teresa sounds just as salty. “Blood may be thicker than water, but it’s harder to clean when it spills,” she states.

Teresa’s feud with Melissa and her own brother, Joe Gorga, 42, reached a boiling point during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which aired last year. They previously had some issues after both Teresa and Joe spent time in jail for tax fraud, but things really heated up ahead of Teresa’s Aug. 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which neither Joe nor Melissa attended. Their most recent drama stemmed from a rumor that Melissa once cheated on Joe while she was on a publicity tour, and they believe Teresa helped the rumor come to light. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out,” an insider claimed to Us Weekly in Aug. 2022.

Any chance of reconciliation seemingly vanished during the RHONJ Season 12 finale, during which Melissa and Joe got into an explosive fight over Teresa’s comment that she would not care if someone called him a “little b**** boy”, to which Joe took major offense. “See, that’s where I get upset with you,” Joe vented to his sister. “That’s terrible. That’s how you put me down.” Later on in the heated discussion, Teresa dismissed her brother’s concerns and compared him to a housewife. This prompted him to storm off the stage. “Listen, don’t get me upset… I won’t quit? You know what? Matter of fact, I quit,” he blurted out.

Teresa and Melissa have not minced any words when speaking of their feud. In fact, Melissa said she feels “no guilt” regarding their fractured relationship on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast in May 2022. “It’s OK to say that we don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for Joe,” she explained.

According to Teresa, though, her main problem with Joe is his wife. “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish,” she said in the RHONJ Season 13 trailer that dropped in Dec. 2022.

The opening credits preview dropped just one day after Joe Giudice tried to stir the pot with Teresa after she wished Louie’s sister a happy birthday and called her the sister she “always dreamed of.” He commented (and then quickly deleted), “I thought you loved Melissa.” Teresa has not publicly addressed the comment.