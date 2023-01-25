Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post

Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”

According to a fan screenshot (seen above), Joe quickly took to the comment section and brought up Teresa’s other sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, with whom she has been feuding for quite some time along with her brother, Joe Gorga. “I thought you loved Melissa,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment. Now, the only comment that can be seen by him under the photo is, “Beautiful.” Teresa has not publicly responded to the diss as of this writing.

Despite the shade, Teresa has the full support of her 16-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, who left not one but three loving comments under the post. “awwww u guys r so adorable,” one of her comments read, with another saying, “SOOOO CUTE”. Her third comment read, “my favorite people”. She also used several heart-eye emojis to show her love for the besties.

Teresa’s feud with Joe, 42, and Melissa, 43, seemed to reach a boiling point in 2022 ahead of her Aug. 2022 wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, which her brother and sister-in-law did not attend. The feud reportedly has to do with Teresa allegedly playing a part in the release of a rumor that Melissa once cheated on Joe during a press tour. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the [RHONJ Season 12 finale] was perfect timing,” an insider claimed to Us Weekly in Aug. 2022.

Even before that, though, Melissa confirmed that there was no longer a close friendship between her and the mom of four. “It’s OK to say that we don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for Joe,” the Envy Boutique owner said on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast in May 2022.

The upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows their crumbling relationship and shows high tension between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe. At one point in the teaser trailer, Teresa even blamed Melissa for her strained relationship with her brother. “She’s always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish,” she slammed.