‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Reveals Why This Season’s ‘Great’ Finale Is ‘Tough To Watch’

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s marriage struggles take center stage during the season finale of ‘RHONJ’.

It sounds like the May 12 season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is going to be a really good one. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLIfe, Melissa Gorga said the Season 11 closer is “great” — “Who doesn’t love to watch a bunch of [Real] Housewives in Halloween costumes?”, she asked us — but for some more personal reasons like her ongoing marriage struggles with husband Joe, it was also “hard” for her to watch.

This season, fans have seen that Melissa and Joe are weathering a rough patch in their marriage. And even though Melissa told us it was just “a couple of bumps in the road” and they’re now “working through them”, Melissa also said it didn’t make the finale any easier to watch. Especially because, as you can see in the preview clip below, her and Joe’s marriage problems become a hot topic of conversation at Margaret Josephs‘ Halloween party.

In the two-minute video above, Melissa defends her husband after Margaret calls him a “chauvinist”. Melissa told us that “everyone had such a great costume and Margaret’s house was decorated incredibly.” She also said “the finale is so great,” but because of the fight that escalates between her and the ladies over her husband’s behavior, she said, “it’s a little stressful to watch”.

Melissa explained, “[Joe and I] were in such a hard spot at the time and we were struggling a little bit. So it’s tough to watch it”. On a positive note, though, she said the finale was filmed “all the way back in October,” so they’ve “come a long way since then.”

Bravo’s log line for the season finale, titled “House Of Horros”, reads: “Teresa takes her relationship to the next level while Melissa and Joe’s relationship hits a breaking point. Additionally, Jennifer’s excessive drinking threatens to ruin Marge’s Halloween Bash.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.