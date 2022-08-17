Teresa Giudice Breaks Her Silence On Joe & Melissa Gorga Skipping Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice shares her feelings after Joe and Melissa Gorga skipped the 'RHONJ' star's wedding to Luis Ruelas on Aug. 6.

August 17, 2022 8:02PM EDT
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas kiss while getting married in New Jersey this evening in front of guests Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas Ref: SPL5331117 060822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New Brunswick, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - *USA AND CANADA CLIENTS MUST CALL FOR RIGHTS* Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding. Our video captured the 2 lovebirds face-to-face while holding hands and surrounded by white roses as Veronica read their vows. After Luis said, "I do," his sister turned to Teresa and asked, "And Teresa do you take Luis as your husband, your best friend and partner in life? Teresa smiled and said, "Yes, I do." Veronica became the comedian ... "To overlook the endless dog hair on your white furniture?" Looking to the sky, Teresa laughed and again said "Yes" before Veronica wrapped up and made it official. By the way, Teresa looked stunning in her all-white dress with a long vale and tiara. Luis didn't look too shabby either in his white blazer and black slacks. Of course, Teresa's 4 daughters -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- were in attendance and wore light pink gowns. Luis' 2 sons, David and Nicholas, also enjoyed the festivities. The kids helped light the ceremony's unity candles after Teresa had walked down the aisle to the sounds of violins and the song, "Ave Maria," to honor her late parents. RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, were reportedly also present, as were 'Real Housewives of New York' alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. This was Teresa's second trip down the aisle. As you know ... she divorced her first husband, Joe, who now lives in Italy after getting deported following his federal conviction for tax fraud. *MANDATORY CREDIT: TMZ/BACKGRID* Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TMZ / BACKGRID **USA and Canada Clie
Image Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com/Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice has broken her silence after her brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga skipped out on her wedding. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up just days after she tied the knot with 46-year-old businessman, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish wedding ceremony at Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ, on August 6.

Teresa Giudice reacts to Joe and Melissa Gorga skipping her wedding (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com)

But fans were shocked to learn that her brother and her fellow RHONJ star had missed the memorable occasion. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” the reality star explained on her Namaste B$tches podcast during the Aug. 17 episode.

“You’ll see it play out on TV,” the Bravo star continued. “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that …I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

As we previously reported, while the pair were invited to the wedding, Joe and Melissa revealed on the Aug. 11 episode of Melissa’s On Display podcast that there is a “laundry list” of reasons that kept them from Teresa’s big day. The couple explained that their decision to skip the wedding stemmed from “something that went down” during the filming of the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it was something that they essentially blamed Teresa for. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today,” Melissa noted. “Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Melissa admitted things got a “little scary” and that there was a bit too much “drama” for her liking. “I am not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary,” she recalled. “There definitely were moments.” Melissa explained that she, Joe, and “everyone in the room” agreed it would be “very strange” to experience the situation on set and then attend her wedding like nothing happened.

