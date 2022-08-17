Teresa Giudice Breaks Her Silence On Joe & Melissa Gorga Skipping Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice has broken her silence after her brother Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga skipped out on her wedding. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up just days after she tied the knot with 46-year-old businessman, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish wedding ceremony at Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ, on August 6.

But fans were shocked to learn that her brother and her fellow RHONJ star had missed the memorable occasion. “Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” the reality star explained on her Namaste B$tches podcast during the Aug. 17 episode.

“You’ll see it play out on TV,” the Bravo star continued. “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that …I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

As we previously reported, while the pair were invited to the wedding, Joe and Melissa revealed on the Aug. 11 episode of Melissa’s On Display podcast that there is a “laundry list” of reasons that kept them from Teresa’s big day. The couple explained that their decision to skip the wedding stemmed from “something that went down” during the filming of the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it was something that they essentially blamed Teresa for. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today,” Melissa noted. “Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

Melissa admitted things got a “little scary” and that there was a bit too much “drama” for her liking. “I am not going to sit here and say that there wasn’t drama, that it wasn’t crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could have been a little scary,” she recalled. “There definitely were moments.” Melissa explained that she, Joe, and “everyone in the room” agreed it would be “very strange” to experience the situation on set and then attend her wedding like nothing happened.