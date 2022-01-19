Watch

Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Her ‘King’ Luis Ruelas As ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Taglines Are Revealed — Watch 

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ are back for Season 12 and their taglines are here! Find out each quippy line from our Garden State gals.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t here just yet, but the taglines have arrived! The upcoming season, premiering February 1 at 8/7c, will feature all six ladies making their return: Teresa GiudiceMargaret JosephsDolores CataniaMelissa GorgaJennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. In the below teaser, the ladies each debut a new opener look and quip a great line that highlights their individual personality.

First is Melissa, who dons a rose gold plunging lamé dress. “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey,” she quips. Next up is Dolores, who states, “I don’t start the drama but I will stop the show,” in a gorgeous long-sleeved silver gown.

“I say, when you have nothing to hide there’s nothing to lose,” Margaret says, sporting a long-sleeve plunging, pink form-fitting dress. “You don’t have to pay a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect,” Jackie then confirms, herself wearing a one-sleeve red-colored dress. Then comes no-longer-the-newbie Jennifer, who, wearing an off-the-shoulder mocha-colored sheath, jokes, “My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.”

Finally, it’s the OG, Teresa, who sports a strapless gold-beaded gown and hints at her new romance with businessman fiancé Luis Ruelas. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.”

Although at this point, all we have is the taglines teaser and longer trailer for the upcoming season, certain housewives have teased the drama to come. When speaking with Margaret last fall, the 54-year-old said the season being “heated” was “the understatement of the century.” Moreover, the entrepreneur told us that although there wouldn’t be any “hair pulls” this year, “other things are flying!”

Additionally, when we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with other cast member Dolores, she talked about a “wild” and “crazy” seasons that fans wouldn’t want to miss. “Make sure you watch this season… it’s a good one,” she told HollywoodLife at Mohegan Sun’s 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 23. “[It’ll have] very heated fights like you’ve never seen.”