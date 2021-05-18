Teresa Giudice Teases ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Fight With Jackie Goldschneider: She Tried ‘To Hurt Me’

Going into the Season 11 reunion of ‘RHONJ,’ Teresa Giudice still did not ‘forget’ the false drug analogy that Jackie Goldschneider made about Teresa’s daughter.

Teresa Giudice teased that fans can expect on-screen tensions with her co-star, Jackie Goldschneider, during the Season 11 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey that will begin to air on May 19. Teresa still believes that Jackie tried to “hurt” her earlier this season by making a drug-related analogy about Teresa’s 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice (which we’ll get more into below), and didn’t hesitate to remind Jackie this while filming the reunion. “I always say I may forgive but I never forget,” Teresa told Us Weekly in an interview that came out on May 18, and added, “I said that at the reunion. Yes I always forgive, but I never forget.”

For a quick refresher, the co-stars’ drama began earlier this season after Teresa relayed a rumor to RHONJ cast members about Jackie’s husband Evan Goldschneider allegedly being unfaithful. Since this was all based on hearsay, Jackie later confronted Teresa and told her that spreading such a rumor would be like Jackie going around and saying that “Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties.” Gia later revealed that she was “disgusted” over the analogy and even received “complaints” from her sorority (Jackie also clarified that there was “no truth” behind this rumor).

While Jackie was just trying to make a point, Teresa insisted that her co-star had ulterior motives. “I’m all about analogies, but don’t make an analogy about anyone’s child,” the Bravo star continued to tell Us Weekly. “She knew exactly what she was doing. She was trying to hurt me.”

Teresa let fans know what else they can expect from her at the reunion, besides drama with Jackie! “I think everyone’s going to see me in a different light,” she also told Us Weekly. “They’re starting to get to know who the real Teresa Giudice is. I think it started towards the end of this season too. You have to understand who I am. I’m not a troublemaker. If I have something to tell you, I’ll tell you right to your face and that’s it. It’s up to you how you handle it.”

My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment — Jackie Goldschneider (@JGSchneid) February 18, 2021

Like Teresa said, she wasn’t afraid to face Jackie after their blowup over the drug analogy. The mother of four tried to make some peace by inviting Jackie to her pool party during the March 17 episode of RHONJ. However, when Jackie learned of Teresa’s plans from Melissa Gorga, she said Teresa could take her “olive branch” and “stick it up her a–.” So, that should give you somewhat of an indicator of Teresa and Jackie’s current relationship.