‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin Falls After Getting Drunk & Teresa Offers Jackie An Olive Branch

Jennifer Aydin passed out after having one too many drinks during the March 17 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

Teresa Giudice threw a wild pool party during the March 17 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and unfortunately for Jennifer Aydin, the bash ended quite badly. But that’s only because she had to be carried out by her husband after she drank way too much and fell flat on her face.

The hilarious moment was first documented in the Season 11 trailer that dropped earlier this year, but watching the full scene play out in its entirety was so much better than we could have ever imagined. Jennifer didn’t get hurt, so we think it’s fair to have a laugh about it. Especially because Jennifer’s co-stars, including Melissa Gorga, were doing the same when it all went down.

Anyway, Teresa’s party also served as somewhat of an olive branch on Teresa’s part, as she used the opportunity to invite Jackie Goldschneider and try to squash their beef. But when Melissa told Jackie that Teresa wanted to invite her, Jackie said Teresa could take her “olive branch” and “stick it up her ass”. Later, when Melissa told Teresa what Jackie said, Teresa said she was now “done” with Jackie.

But that’s not all — Teresa’s party also served as the event where Joe Gorga finally came face-to-face with Michelle Pais‘ husband Jon after he heard that Michelle’s husband was saying he owes him “tens of thousands of dollars“. Jon didn’t necessary agree with the exact amount, but he did say that he felt Joe owed him some money for helping him try to build a business. However, Joe said that they never signed any contracts, so he didn’t feel he owed Jon anything. They agreed to disagree and Michelle’s husband learned a hard lesson — always sign a contract when you go in on a business with someone.

Finally, Dolores Catania and longtime boyfriend David had another disagreement over their living situation and his lack of commitment. She asked David why he hadn’t proposed yet — which is the only reason she says she hasn’t move in yet — and he said that it’s because she never wants to spend time with him. She clapped back, though, and said that when she does go over to his house, he’s often buried in his computer, so it’s not an ideal situation for her. They then made a pact to spend more time together, so we’ll see how that one plays out.

