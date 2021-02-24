‘RHONJ’: Gia Giudice Tells Mom Teresa To Apologize To Jackie After Spreading ‘Sh****’ Cheating Rumor

Leave it to Gia Giudice, 20, to be the bigger person. Following Teresa and Jackie’s nasty fight last week, Teresa’s eldest daughter told her to apologize for what she had done.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t believe she was “maliciously trying to hurt” Jackie Goldschneider when she went around telling everyone that she heard Jackie’s husband Evan was cheating on her. Following last week’s wild season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the ladies traveled to Lake George for a girls’ getaway during the Feb. 24 episode. However, due to the drama that went down, Jackie sat this one out.

And it was when the ladies sat down for an evening dinner that Teresa told everyone why she’s so upset with Jackie. She then revealed that she called daughter Gia to explain what happened, and Gia told her to apologize to Jackie. Teresa couldn’t really believe that her daughter would request such a thing. Especially after Jackie used an analogy about Gia doing coke to get her point across during their argument. However, the ladies thought Teresa should follow Gia’s advice.

During a flashback to some unaired footage, Gia told her mom, “You’re upset because she said something about me. She’s upset because you said something about her marriage. Not for nothing, [but] if you went about it in a sh**** way that upset her, then you should apologize because I’m sure you weren’t happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad. If you upset her, say sorry.”

“She’s so mature,” Teresa said. “So maybe when you call,” Margaret Josephs suggested, but Teresa cute her off and said, “if I call.” Margaret then reminded Teresa that her own daughter suggested it, but Teresa didn’t seem to want to do it just yet.

In other RHONJ news this week, Teresa revealed all the ways she hopes to have sex once she meets a man (let’s hope she’s doing it all with her new beau), viewers discovered that Joe Giudice is selling sex toys, and Jennifer Aydin‘s relationship with her mom worsened. Plus, Frank tried repairing the rift between Dolores Catania and boyfriend David, as he continues to refuse to make a commitment.

