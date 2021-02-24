‘RHONJ’ Preview: Dolores Reveals David ‘Ran Out’ During A Fight About Getting Engaged

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 24 episode of ‘RHONJ’, Dolores Catania reveals her boyfriend, David, ‘got all in a huff’ during an argument about him making a commitment.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with [David Principe]”, Dolores Catania tells her mom, Valerie, in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Feb. 24 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As she details a recent fight they had, Dolores explains that David “got all in a huff” over a few things they disagreed about.

For starters, David didn’t like that Dolores confronted him over moving in and getting engaged. “Everything in life he can handle — he can handle some things that most doctors can’t handle — [but] you talk about relationship, [and] the guy ran out of the room,” she says.

“I was actually a little shocked,” Dolores continues. “He’s been getting upset lately because I didn’t tell him I was getting a tummy tuck until the night before.”

Dolores’ mom tells her that he had a right to get upset. “Shame on you. Why?” she asks Dolores in the two-minute preview, to which Dolores says, “I don’t feel like I have to explain anything when he doesn’t give me a commitment.”

Valerie suggests to Dolores that she consider others when making future decisions like that, and she sort of agrees. But Dolores also says that she gets that trait from her own mother, so it’s ironic that Valerie is the one requesting for Dolores to do better. “We all make our mistakes,” her mom says.

However, what Dolores also learned from her mom is that “non-traditional relationships can work” — she reveals that her mom and dad have remained married despite living separately for years. So that’s why, unless her friends pressure her to do so, she doesn’t push David to make a commitment.

When Dolores’ mom asks her, point-blank, if she’s “happy with” David, she says, “I enjoy the time that I spend with him, and I enjoy the freedom that I get from him. I’ve been held down by other men. He’s not abusive. He’s either working or he’s home. That’s a nice peace of mind … [and] he’s so good to the kids, [and] so good to you”.

“That’s not a throwaway guy — he shouldn’t have acted like that though,” Dolores concludes.

Want more drama? Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.