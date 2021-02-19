Gia Giudice, 20, Says She’s ‘Suffering’ After Jackie Goldschneider’s Coke ‘Analogy’ On ‘RHONJ’

Gia Giudice, 20, is not happy with Jackie Goldschneider after the ‘RHONJ’ star dragged her into a fight with mom Teresa during the Feb. 17 season premiere of ‘RHONJ’.

Gia Giudice, 20, has finally broken her silence on Jackie Goldschneider’s “coke” comment, following the Feb. 17 season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she’s not happy. After Jackie, 44, attempted to explain to Teresa Giudice that the OG star alleging that her husband, Evan, was cheating would be similar to her planting a rumor about Gia snorting “coke in the bathroom at parties”, Gia addressed the “analogy” on Twitter.

On Friday, Feb. 19, Gia tweeted, “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not. My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & intact.”

Teresa’s family attorney James J. Leonard Jr. also said, “Jackie is a very smart woman, but what she did was incredibly stupid. Analogy or not, you’re referencing a young woman and putting her name in a sentence that includes the mention of drugs on national television, knowing that is a false statement. My understanding is that Jackie and Gia did communicate this week and Jackie apologized and I do believe her apology was sincere. Gia is an amazing young woman and both of her parents are very proud of her. This should have never happened.”

Despite what may or may not have already happened behind the scenes, after the episode aired on Wednesday, Jackie took to Twitter and doubled down on the use of her analogy, saying, “My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy — there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate — destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

Teresa, 48, also released her own statement through her rep, following the episode, and she, too, demanded an apology. She also pressured sister-in-law Melissa Gorga — along with her brother, Joe — into taking her side, but they have yet to comment on the matter. However, Teresa’s friend and former co-star Dina Manzo, sent her support to Teresa and Gia, saying that Gia’s name should never have been brought up during the onscreen sit-down.

“I did NOT watch, but I totally agree,” Dina wrote on Instagram. “A Grown woman should not use that analogy about a minor EVER, especially about our beautiful @_giaguidice. Jackie needs to make a public apology immediately.”

