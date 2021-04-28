‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice Says She Was ‘Disgusted’ By Jackie Goldschneider’s Drug Analogy

Gia Giudice was ‘in shock’ that Jackie Goldschneider used her name ‘in a poor manner’ on ‘RHONJ.’ Teresa Giudice’s daughter revealed how Jackie’s drug analogy even got her in trouble with her sorority.

Gia Giudice is revealing how she really felt about that drug-related analogy that Jackie Goldschneider made about her on TV, which even led Gia to receive “complaints” from her sorority. “I was, like, completely disgusted by it,” Gia confessed while speaking to Andy Cohen on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen‘s “The Real Housekids of Bravo” special, which will air on May 9 (Entertainment Tonight obtained a sneak peek of Gia’s segment). Gia added, “I never thought my name would ever be brought up.”

So, why was Gia’s name brought up during the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that aired on Feb. 17? For a quick refresher, Jackie was confronting Gia’s mom, Teresa Giudice, for telling their co-stars that she “heard” Jackie’s husband Evan “does stuff” and “screws around” with other women when he goes to the gym. Jackie likened this baseless rumor to saying that “Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” an analogy that she kept repeating during a dramatic one-on-one chat with Teresa that led the latter to call Jackie a “f–king b–ch.”

Gia was just as unhappy as her mom about the harmful analogy. “And especially just like being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me,” Teresa’s eldest daughter told Andy in the upcoming WWHL special, adding, “For one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock.”