‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice & Jackie Goldschneider Squash Feud After Cheating Drama Affects Filming

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider hit another rough patch while filming Season 11 of ‘RHONJ’, but a source now tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re in ‘a good place’ again.

Jackie Goldschneider found herself in the midst of another feud with Teresa Giudice and many of her co-stars while filming Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, however, a source close to the situation now tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that things have severely improved. “Teresa and Jackie made up recently,” our insider revealed.

Teresa and Jackie’s feud “took two conversations” to fully squash, and that’s because it was a big hurdle to get over. “They both said some things that they shouldn’t have, both of which were personal digs involving their families.” Our source went on to explain: “Jackie was initially upset because Teresa said [her husband] Evan [Goldschneider] was cheating on Jackie. Then, they got together to resolve that, but then, Jackie put gasoline on the fire by digging into Teresa and Teresa’s fiery personality took over and things between them got worse.”

That conversation led to Jackie skipping the cast’s Season 11 trip, which was widely reported in August, but then they got together again and “resolved everything.” Our source explained, “They both wronged each other. They both apologized and moved past it — they are now in a good place.”

Season 11 of RHONJ is still in production, and Dolores Catania‘s ex-husband, Frank, recently revealed that filming was extended because the drama between the ladies has been so good — drama including Teresa and Jackie’s feud. “This season will be the season of Jackie. At one point, she was only talking to Melissa [Gorga] because everyone else sided with Teresa and she felt it was ridiculous that they were choosing sides. However, Melissa continued to stay neutral and always had Jackie’s back.”

Production did “take a pause”, however, “as Jackie refused to film because she was so upset that the women would all side with Teresa over everything. She was over the drama of people always siding with Teresa no matter what and not having their own voice or opinion. Even Margaret [Josephs], who has always had [Jackie’s] back, strayed a bit and that upset Jackie, so she distanced herself and needed a break from filming.”

Our insider continued, “Now that the two ladies have made up, Jackie is so much more at ease.” Plus, “it’s really helped bring the group together now that Teresa and Jackie have made up again.”

RHONJ Season 11 is still in production, and Bravo has yet to reveal when the show will return with all-new episodes. However, HollywoodLife reached out to the network for a comment on this new development.