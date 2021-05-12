‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Gets ‘Pissed’ After Joe Gushes Over His New Girlfriend On ‘Wendy Williams’

Teresa Giudice may be in the midst of a hot new romance, but she didn’t love hearing about her ex, Joe’s, new girlfriend.

While baking apple pies with daughters Gia and Milania, during the May 12 season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice said she was surprised to receive a text from her ex-husband, Joe. And that’s because they hadn’t talked for a while after he gushed about his new girlfriend on The Wendy Williams Show. He “pissed me off”, she said.

“I don’t think he was meaning to do anything bad, though,” Gia said, while defending her dad. “He probably just did it because you’re dating [too]”. But Teresa didn’t see it that way. She said, “Even though Daddy says he’s dating, with me, I don’t need anyone to know my business.” And Gia agreed — “You’re right,” she said.

After rolling some dough, Gia then asked Teresa if she’d “go public” with her own new relationship “eventually”, and Teresa said, “We gotta see how it goes first, you know?”

Then, in a private confessional, Teresa continued, “I want to have my moments to myself — real moments. I’m in the public eye and sometimes it’s hard to deal with all that.”

Teresa then told her daughters that she “likes to take things slow, and I know some people [say], ‘You can do whatever you want’, but I’m like, ‘No — not with my daughters.'” After everything they’ve been through, Teresa said she wants to make sure her daughters “are good with” her relationship, too.

Milani told Teresa to do what makes her “happy”, and Teresa said, “Thank you”. She also admitted that she was “nervous to date” in the four years after Joe went to prison. But she’s happy to have Luis Ruelas in her life now, and he seems to be just as happy.

In fact, in the final scene of the season, when producers asked Luis what his intentions with Teresa are, he said, “I’m in for the long haul. My plan is to, uh, you know… I’m going to be with her until her boobs sag to the floor.” And she loved that.

In other finale news, Melissa and Joe Gorga both expressed fear that their marriage may not survive their latest struggles, Jennifer Aydin received a new 9-carat yellow diamond ring from her husband, Bill, and Margaret Josephs threw one hell of a Halloween party. That is until Jennifer got wasted and caused a scene, and Joe and Melissa’s issues made everything super awkward for everyone.

Want more? The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs next Wednesday, May 19, at 9pm on Bravo.