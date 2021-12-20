‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Trailer: Joe Gorga & Niece Gia Feud Over Her ‘Devil’ Dad Joe Giudice

The ‘RHONJ’ season 12 trailer teases drama for the Giudice-Gorga family, as well as trouble in Jennifer Aydin’s marriage, an epic feud between Teresa and Margaret Josephs, and more.

There will be no shortage of explosive drama on season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Bravo released the full-length trailer for the upcoming season on Monday (Dec. 20), and it teases more issues between members of the Gorga and Giudice families. Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of exes Teresa and Joe Giudice, is at odds with her uncle Joe Gorga, who is no fan of his former brother-in-law. “She looks at me like I’m the devil,” Joe Gorga says about Gia, 20, to several people, including Teresa’s now-fiancé Luis Ruelas. The next clip shows Gia giving the eyes to somebody, presumably her uncle, as the trailer jumps back to Joe Gorga saying, “Her father [Joe Giudice] was the devil.”

Then, Gia storms off from a group that includes Joe Gorga and says, “That’s when I walk away from you.” Her sister Milania Giudice, 15, also apparently has an issue with their Uncle Joe’s feud with their father. “Your brother is saying things about dad,” Milania tells Teresa, 49, in the trailer. Speaking of Teresa, she’s hot and heavy on the new season with Luis, whom she got engaged to after filming wrapped. It’s Teresa’s first public romance since her 2020 divorce from Joe Giudice, who is now living in Italy following his deportation for fraud charges.

However, not everyone appears to support Teresa’s new relationship. Margaret Josephs, 54, gets into it with the OG Housewife in the season 12 trailer as she questions Luis’ intentions. While in Nashville, Margaret calls Teresa “a sick, disgusting liar” at a group dinner — and Teresa responds by throwing dishes towards her co-star. Meanwhile, there’s a heated fight that breaks out between Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider, who have been at odds before. And of course, Jennifer Aydin is in the midst of plenty of drama, this time in her marriage to Bill Aydin. She also gets into a physical altercation with Melissa Gorga that has to be broken up by their cast members.

The new season of RHONJ will also feature Traci Johnson, wife of retired NFL star Tiki Barber, in a “Friend Of” role. Previously, Margaret EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “in the middle” of the drama this season. “No ponies flying! No hair pulls … but other things are flying!” she teased.

Want more drama? RHONJ season 12 will premiere on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.