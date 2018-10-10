Joe Giudice Being Deported: ‘RHONJ’ Star Left Shocked As Judge Reveals Decision

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe, has reportedly been ordered by a judge to return to Italy. Here’s the latest on his deportation.

A judge ruled on Oct. 10 that Joe Giudice must be deported to his native country of Italy, according to Radar Online. “Based upon the law, I find you deplorable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington reportedly said at the hearing. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.” Joe, who attended the hearing via teleconference, was left stunned and shell-shocked over the decision, Radar reports.

“I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case,” he argued. “If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this. They’ve been waiting to hear from me.” The judge reportedly admitted he finds “no joy” in having to tell a family this news, and Joe continued to press his side. “My charges are one of the lowest charges in this whole BOP facility, or whatever you call it,” he said. “I can explain.” Joe will have a chance to file an appeal to this decision by Nov. 9.

Joe and his wife, Teresa Giudice, were charged with 41 counts of fraud in 2013. In 2014, they pleaded guilty to the charges. The couple was able to serve their prison sentences separately, so someone could be at home with their four kids. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months, which she began in Jan. 2015. She wound up getting released early in Dec. 2016.

Meanwhile, Joe was sentenced to 41 months, with potential deportation. He began his sentence in March 2016.