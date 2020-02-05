‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga Insults Bill Aydin About His Sex Life — ‘You Need To Bang Jennifer More’

Joe Gorga angered Bill Aydin during the Feb. 5 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, when he insulted the doctor about his sex life with Jennifer.

Maybe Joe Gorga should have kept his opinions to himself this time around? The husbands ended up being the ones involved in the major drama on this week’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During the Feb. 5 episode, Margaret hosted a 20th anniversary party for her Macbeth Collection, and after everyone arrived, Joe said some not so smart words to Bill Aydin. It all happened when Joe started chastising Bill for his wife, Jennifer‘s behavior. “What the f*** is up with your wife? Jen disrespected my wife, throwing f***ing food. Last time she threw a glass at her,” Joe said.

“Normally, she’s calm, but if Melissa disses her, it’s hard to hold her back,” Bill replied, but that wasn’t good enough for Joe. He went on, “You gotta straighten your wife out. The word is out that you gotta bang her more. She’s sexually frustrated. You have to give her more.” And before Joe could go on anymore, Bill walked off because he was very clearly upset. And we can’t blame him!

Bill ended up going over and telling a few of the other ladies what Joe had said, while Joe kept badmouthing Jennifer to the rest of the husbands. Jennifer, meanwhile, just rolled her eyes when she heard the comment, but we can’t imagine this won’t play out in the remaining episodes this season. After all, we did EXCLUSIVELY learn that Jennifer goes off on almost everyone at the reunion.

