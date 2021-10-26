‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Says She’ll Be ‘In The Middle’ Of ‘All’ The Drama In Season 12

Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is fast approaching and Margaret Josephs is ready to reveal all the juicy details!

Speaking with Margaret — and her hubby Joe Benigno — HL got the low down about the new season as well as some other details about Margaret’s life — like, for example, the status of she and Joe’s home renovation, which has been heavily documented on the show.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Give me the scoop! Dolores said this season is heated.

JOE BENIGNO: That is the understatement of the century.

MARGARET JOSEPHS: And of course, I’m in the middle of all that, you know.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Are ponies flying?

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Big news this week with Teresa’s engagement! What are your thoughts?

MARGARET: You know what, if You know what, if Teresa is happy , I’m happy, I sent her well wishes, I texted her right away. And you know what? She’s thrilled and I’m happy for her.

HOLLYWOODLIFE: Do you feel like it’s going to change the dynamic on the show at all, with her wedding planning and things like that?

MARGARET: Yeah, I think it lends to some fun! I don’t see her being a bridezilla, because she’s excited. I mean they Yeah, I think it lends to some fun! I don’t see her being a bridezilla, because she’s excited. I mean they wanted to get engaged , they want to get married. We’re both looking forward to it!

HOLLYWOODLIFE: So what is new with you both?

MARGARET: Joe is working on the second floor of the house now! He had to move to the second floor of the house to start work on that! It’s the never ending process. We’re just living life, I have my business, everything is good, thank God.