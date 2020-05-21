At Home With ‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs: She Reveals Which Bravo Show She’s Binging In Isolation

Reality star Margaret Josephs sat down for an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife to talk all things quarantine, including what shows she’s watching.

Margaret Josephs, 52, has opened up about life in quarantine. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about what’s been keeping her busy while in isolation. “Obviously everybody’s watching Tiger King,” she said of the buzzy Netflix docu-series. “We just finished watching Unorthodox last night and then of course New York Housewives just started.” Margaret also revealed her thoughts on the New York franchise’s new cast members. “Leah McSweeny is an unbelievable new addition,” she dished to HL.

As for the foods she’s stocking up on: “lemons, avocados and a lot of fresh produce” are all on her shopping list. The reality star revealed she’s been spending a lot of time in the kitchen. “I’ve been baking, cooking up a storm. All kinds of pastas, I’ve been making homemade meatballs. The other night I made a homemade corn pudding which went next to a southwestern chicken, so I do something different every night,” she said. “Tonight I’m making spaghetti limon, a fresh romaine salad with avocado and red onion … I am doing everything possible to keep my family happy.”

Margaret also opened up about her quarantine workout schedule. “I should be working out more,” she said. “I do go on walks often because we live in a hilly neighborhood. I should be doing yoga which I’m going to try to incorporate this week but I’ve only been doing long walks with the family.” The 52-year-old said she has been doing a lot of “cooking and eating” with the family, which she found comforting. “I have not been working out as much as I should. It’s a little embarrassing. I’ve been doing more cooking than I’ve been working out,” she said.

Back in April, the reality star gave an update on which ladies she’s been staying in contact with during her time at home in quarantine and admitted she thinks things will definitely be different once they gather in-person. “I speak to Dolores [Catania] every day. I always speak to Melissa [Gorga], I speak to Jackie [Goldschneider]. Teresa [Giudice] and I always keep in touch,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I don’t keep in touch as much with Jennifer [Aydin], but of course during this pandemic, we have texted each other. I think we all really love each other and care about each other.”