RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reacts To Melissa Gorga Not Attending Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Cynthia Bailey got to know both Teresa and Melissa on the first season of 'RHUGT' -- she also attended Tre's wedding -- so she's now sharing her thoughts on their latest drama.

By:
August 16, 2022 1:41PM EDT
View gallery
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas kiss while getting married in New Jersey this evening in front of guests Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas Ref: SPL5331117 060822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New Brunswick, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - *USA AND CANADA CLIENTS MUST CALL FOR RIGHTS* Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding. Our video captured the 2 lovebirds face-to-face while holding hands and surrounded by white roses as Veronica read their vows. After Luis said, "I do," his sister turned to Teresa and asked, "And Teresa do you take Luis as your husband, your best friend and partner in life? Teresa smiled and said, "Yes, I do." Veronica became the comedian ... "To overlook the endless dog hair on your white furniture?" Looking to the sky, Teresa laughed and again said "Yes" before Veronica wrapped up and made it official. By the way, Teresa looked stunning in her all-white dress with a long vale and tiara. Luis didn't look too shabby either in his white blazer and black slacks. Of course, Teresa's 4 daughters -- Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana -- were in attendance and wore light pink gowns. Luis' 2 sons, David and Nicholas, also enjoyed the festivities. The kids helped light the ceremony's unity candles after Teresa had walked down the aisle to the sounds of violins and the song, "Ave Maria," to honor her late parents. RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, were reportedly also present, as were 'Real Housewives of New York' alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin. This was Teresa's second trip down the aisle. As you know ... she divorced her first husband, Joe, who now lives in Italy after getting deported following his federal conviction for tax fraud. *MANDATORY CREDIT: TMZ/BACKGRID* Pictured: Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TMZ / BACKGRID **USA and Canada Clie
Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas kiss while getting married in New Jersey this evening in front of guests Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Luis Ruelas Ref: SPL5331117 060822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock / Gabriele Holtermann/UPI/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Cynthia Bailey revealed she had an amazing time at Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6, but she was “surprised” to not see Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in attendance. During an appearance on HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!, the RHOA alum, who was promoting her Aug. 16 appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef with Todd Bridges, gushed over Teresa’s extravagant wedding. And since she got to know both Teresa and Melissa on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, we had to know what she thought of their latest drama.

Teresa’s wedding was “incredible”, Cynthia first revealed when asked about the big New Jersey event. “I’ve never been to a wedding like that before. In my mind, I was trying to tally up how much a wedding like that would cost, but I stopped at the flower arrangements. I thought, ‘This is crazy!’ I’ve never been to an Italian wedding. Those people know how to eat. I’ve never seen so much food in my life. Like honestly — it was almost too much food. There was food everywhere — any kind of food you could think of, and it was just amazing. I wish everyone could have been invited to that wedding just to eat up some of the food. It was incredible,” she said before we asked about those who were invited. More specifically, Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa, who admitted they turned down attending the event after they got into a huge fight with the bride while filming the RHONJ season finale just a few days prior.

Various reports claim that a new cheating rumor surfaced during filming. Nothing has been confirmed, but either way, Melissa and Joe recently said on her podcast that the drama was way too “toxic” for them to feel right about attending Teresa’s wedding and wishing her luck on her marriage with Luis Ruelas.

Still, Cynthia said “family is family”, and she expected to see Melissa at the wedding — regardless of the drama they’re facing. “I was surprised to not see [Melissa] at the wedding, and you know, Teresa’s brother. Only because they are family at the end of the day. Now, what I did learn on Girls Trip was that [Teresa and Melissa] are not close. I just got the feeling that if they were not on TV together — if they weren’t married into a family together — they didn’t come off as two women that would organically be friends. So that part, I was clear on, after doing Girls Trip with them. But I thought at the end of the day, family first. At the end of the day, you support each other.”

Want more of Cynthia? She’ll face-off against her former Big Brother co-star, Todd Bridges, on a new episode of E!’s Celebrity Beef airing Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 10pm. And to hear more of what Cynthia had to say about Teresa’s wedding, her special conversation with Kenya Moore at the event, and whether she’d return to RHOA, listen to our full podcast episode above!

More From Our Partners

ad