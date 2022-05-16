Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”

The Envy Boutique maven then took it a step further, saying that she’s feeling “free” after the two came to the agreement during the RHONJ Season 12 reunion. “It’s OK to say that we don’t have the best relationship and I don’t feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and know that I tried hard — for my in-laws and for Joe,” she said, speaking of husband Joe Gorga. Melissa continued, saying that she genuinely wanted to have a good relationship with Teresa, who is her husband’s sister, from the beginning.

“When I went back and watched Ultimate Girls Trip, I was watching some of the scenes they filmed Teresa and I together on the plane and we were in the car, and I remember looking at her and genuinely saying, ‘This is exciting that we get to do this together and this is something fun. We’ll have these memories that we did something fun for when we get older,’” she remembered, but added that Teresa did not respond in kind, instead rolling her eyes. “Between that and watching this season, I just feel like I tried and I’m good.”

Adding to the slow burn between the two were Teresa’s outbursts during the taping of the reunion. She told Melissa they are “not close,” adding, “Let’s stop faking like we have a relationship [then] because you’ve proved to everyone that we don’t.” She also blew up her brother Joe, causing him to walk off the set saying “you gotta stop putting me down” and “act like a sister.”

Teresa apologized and attempted to explain her actions during the reunion, but the damage seems to be done, and Melissa doesn’t see any point in looking back. “I don’t want to talk about Teresa or the family, never again if it was up to me,” she said on the podcast.