Teresa Giudice Reveals Why Brother Joe Gorga Stormed Out Of ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Teresa Giudice revealed that brother Joe Gorga angrily stormed off the set of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 reunion, because a response she gave to Andy Cohen angered him. “Andy Cohen asked me a question and I gave my answer,” Teresa, 49, explained to Us Weekly in an April 27 interview about RHONJ. “So, when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’”

The tense moment appeared in an explosive new trailer released by Bravo just days ago, on April 25, and it’s got fans of the reality series talking. In it, Andy asked where things stand between the squabbling siblings, and Joe, 42, replied angrily, “you gotta stop putting me down.” Joe then called her a “moron,” and stomped off the set saying, “Act like a sister.”

The Real Housewives franchise is legendary for its jaw-dropping previews and chaotic exchanges, but Teresa admitted that her feelings were hurt by the specific encounter with her brother. “Listen, I never want to fight with him on TV and what he said that hurts my feelings.” The Standing Strong author told Us that she didn’t realize what he’d said until she saw the footage.

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice's Hottest Photos – See Her Best Pics Teresa Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19049 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“It’s just very sad [and] I know my parents wouldn’t like for him to be saying that. I don’t know how he would like it if [Joe’s sons] Gino and Joey would say that to Antonia, like, that’s something you don’t say, but it’s OK, I don’t care. I’ll take all the bullets you want.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Teresa emphasized how much she “adores” Joe. “He’s my only sibling,” she explained. “I absolutely adore him. Like, he’s my baby brother and no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him because I’m the older sister,” she said. “I’ll take the blame. I don’t care. Blame it on me. … Andy asked me a question, I answered the question. It was my opinion, and he didn’t like my answer.”

The Bravo star indicated that fans would get to see more of the exchange and how it played out in the full upcoming reunion on May 3. “I’m not trying to put my brother down. That’s just how I feel and how I felt like my answer goes the same for Luis,” she told the outlet. “So, you’ll see it play out on the show.”