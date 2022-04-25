‘RHONJ’ Reunion Trailer: Joe Gorga ‘Quits’ Show After Fight With Teresa Giudice

There’s no shortage of drama between Teresa Giudice and her family members at the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion. The trailer dropped on Monday, April 25 and shows Joe Gorga storming off the set and declaring that he’s quitting the Bravo series after getting into it with his sister. Teresa, 49, ticks her brother off when she backs up her pal Jennifer Aydin and agrees that Joe is “a b*tch boy.” “You gotta stop putting me down,” Joe says to Teresa, before walking away from the group and announcing that he’s “done” with everyone. “You know what? I quit,” he angrily adds.

Joe’s walk-off happens at the very end of the trailer. But there’s wild drama from start to finish in the glimpse at the upcoming three-part extravaganza, beginning with Teresa screaming at her brother and Margaret Josephs‘ husband, Joe Benigno, backstage at the reunion.

“I wish you would f***ing tell Margaret to shut the f**k up. This f**ker and his wife talking about my boyfriend. You should be slapping him upside his f**king head,” Teresa says. Joe Gorga walks away (again) and yells back, “You know what, be a sister once and a while.”

View Related Gallery 'RHONJ' Season 11: Photos THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin -- (Photo by: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo)

Teresa also spars with Melissa Gorga at the reunion, although that’s nothing new for the sister-in-laws/ co-stars. Melissa, 43, is upset that she’s not a bridesmaid in Teresa’s upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas. “You remember whose been here through all your sh*t,” Melissa reminds Teresa, adding that the OG Housewife’s talk of family loyalty is “bullsh*t.”

The Gorga-Giudice family aren’t the only ones causing chaos in the trailer. Dolores Catania goes hard against Jennifer, 45, and even calls her a “c*nt.” Speaking of Jennifer, she gets the chance to address her husband Bill Aydin‘s affair, while Jackie Goldschneider fights with Teresa (as usual) and gets emotional about her eating disorder.

Last but not least, Teresa and Margaret, 55, face off for the first time since their explosive fight in Nashville. The entire reunion appears to be complete chaos, to the point where Andy Cohen freaks out that the women keep screaming over each other. WE CAN’T WAIT.

Want more? Bravo’s RHONJ season 12 finale airs on April 26, followed by the three-part reunion that kicks off on May 3.