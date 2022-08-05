Teresa Guideice kisses Luis Ruelas At Rehearsal, Wears White Minidress Before Wedding

Teresa Giudice, 50, is counting down the moments before she becomes a bride! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen in new pics, which you can SEE HERE, at a wedding rehearsal on Friday, August 5, slaying in a bridal white minidress with a flirtatious white ruffle, strappy heels, and statement hoop earrings. Teresa kissed her fiancé Luis Ruelas as he appeared to help her out of a car.

The future bridegroom was wearing a casual sleeveless tee with block letters reading “FREE MAN,” and matching white shorts, along with white sneakers. The sweet scene played out at the high-end Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa reportedly plans to celebrate her wedding all weekend long.

The days leading up to the celebration have been a whirlwind. Stunning lookalike daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, rocked cute dresses at their mom’s festive bridal shower last weekend. “Built in best friends,” Teresa captioned a jaw-dropping Instagram pic of the lovely ladies on August 4. “To the moon & back I love you girls!”

And Teresa’s been playing the bride card beautifully, as well. She took to the same platform on July 27 to show off a lovely white halter sundress — just a hint of what’s to come. “‘Elegance is the only beauty that never fades.’ Audrey Hepburn,” she captioned the glowing pic. She posted a similar photo on July 24, and a pic in a bridal white pantsuit on July 18.

The leadup to the wedding has been major, so we’re expecting big things. Back in November, a source close to Teresa told us that she was planning to “pull out all the stops.” “Teresa can’t wait to get married and start the next chapter of her life with Louie,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a November 16 report. “Even though this will be her second marriage, she still plans on pulling out all the stops on her way to the altar. That includes a wedding shower, bachelorette party, you name it.”

Teresa and Luis got engaged in October while was vacationing at the luxurious Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.